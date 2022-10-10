Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $50.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $79.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

