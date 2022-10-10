Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam raised its position in Repligen by 47.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $209.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.81 and a 200-day moving average of $185.28. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $306.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

