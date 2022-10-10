Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.91 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

