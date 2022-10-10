Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

