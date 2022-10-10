Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $2,370,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $4,254,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 475,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

