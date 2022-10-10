Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Cognex by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cognex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.