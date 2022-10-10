Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.37 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 215,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $20,881,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $19,154,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $18,614,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total value of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,455,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $263.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.82 and a beta of 1.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $314.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.55.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

