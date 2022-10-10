Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of SF stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

