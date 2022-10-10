Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.40 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.91. The company has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

