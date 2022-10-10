Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $968,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 614.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $41,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 810,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hess by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Down 1.7 %

HES opened at $128.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $131.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.85.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

