Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $983,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crocs by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,777,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

