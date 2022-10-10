Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $984,000 Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after buying an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after buying an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,058,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

