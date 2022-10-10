Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.07 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $42,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

