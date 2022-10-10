Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $972,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 18.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $36.42 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
