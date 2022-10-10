Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,295 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $260,000.

Saia Stock Down 2.0 %

Saia stock opened at $197.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average is $208.36. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

