Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 26,010 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRT opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.