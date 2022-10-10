Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,620 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

WSM opened at $118.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

