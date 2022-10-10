Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,790 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $123.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

