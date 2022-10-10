Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,936 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,549.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,549.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,067 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR stock opened at $206.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

