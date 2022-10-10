Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 30,605 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

NYSE:OFC opened at $22.44 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

