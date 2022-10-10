Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 31,480 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

APLE stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

