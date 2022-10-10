Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 767 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $321.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $308.74 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.13.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

