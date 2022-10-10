Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.76 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.40. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

