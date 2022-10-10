Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

