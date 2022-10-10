Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

