Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 469,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $84.30 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $907.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.86 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

