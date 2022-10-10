Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,707 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. State Street Corp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,248,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 700.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 714,990 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,860. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amkor Technology Stock Down 5.0 %

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

