Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,274 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,530 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tapestry Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

NYSE:TPR opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.