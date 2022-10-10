Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,188 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $260.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

