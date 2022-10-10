Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,717 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,420 shares of company stock worth $46,100,371. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $220.52 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.10 and its 200 day moving average is $220.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.