Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,057 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 222.4% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 59.8% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

NYSE EL opened at $219.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.01 and a 200-day moving average of $254.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.08 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.