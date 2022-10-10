Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,746 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $115.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

