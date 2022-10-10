Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,434 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 82.3% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

