Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,138 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

