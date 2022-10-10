Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 793 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 167,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $152.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average of $205.30. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Signature Bank has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

