Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 82 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.44.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS stock opened at $221.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $220.25 and a one year high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

