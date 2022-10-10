Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,248 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,102,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 4.6 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $151.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.