Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.32 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $282,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 940,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,641,000 after acquiring an additional 786,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,915,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,285,000 after acquiring an additional 393,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $1,946,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 90,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,258 and have sold 403,500 shares valued at $15,281,850. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

