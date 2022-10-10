Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $995,000 Position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 34.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 586,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRAY stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

