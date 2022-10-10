Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth about $5,562,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

HE stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.37. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

