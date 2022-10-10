DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $76.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $52.36 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

