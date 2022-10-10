DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $80,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %

DD opened at $52.36 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

