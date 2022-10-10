Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 8.0 %

NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $175.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

