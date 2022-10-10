Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 66 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

