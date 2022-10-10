Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.