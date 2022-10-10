eBay Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the e-commerce company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for eBay’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

eBay Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. eBay has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.