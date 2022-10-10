Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $47.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

EBS stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

