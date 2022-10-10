Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives $8.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. Enel has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%.

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.