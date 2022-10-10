Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives $11.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $99,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 212.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

