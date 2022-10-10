Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $29,249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,138,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $4,413,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 184.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $3,074,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $183.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.59. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

